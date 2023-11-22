TMZ's Best Cozy Gifts for 2023's Holiday Season

Who doesn't love being cozy? These picks are for homebodies and anyone who appreciates fuzzy blankets and socks. We have affordable, practical options like cashmere-blend shawls and bamboo bed sheets and top-notch gifts like a heated lamp or jacket if you're in the mood to spoil someone.

Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl $15.97 $50.00

Luxuriously soft cashmere, six feet of length, and soft fringe, all available in your giftee's favorite color with neutral and vibrant options.

Bamboo Comfort 6-Piece Luxury Sheet Set $28.97 $119.00

Sheets that feel like they belong in a hotel! They're super soft, durable, and even resistant to color fading.

Beanie Jam Bluetooth Knit Hat $14.99 $49.99

A stylish, warm hat with built-in speakers for jamming to music or making phone calls.

Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillows (Queen 2-Pack) $34.99 $80.00

There's always a cold side to these pillows that are breathable and respond to body heat.

Helios Paffuto Heated Unisex Vest with Power Bank $74.97 $149.99

The best gift for those who love winter activities or work outside, this vest has three heat settings and a detachable hood.

5-in-1 Foot Spa and Bath Massager With Tea Tree Oil & Epsom Salt $89.99 $129.99

The secret to at-home pedicures! This foot spa keeps water warm, massages feet, and comes with soaking salts.

FARA Compact Electric Space Heater $79.99 $99.00

A space heater with a modern design, quiet functionality, and the power to make a large room toasty warm.

Heater Floor Lamp $286.99 $299.00

Bring extra comfort indoors or out with a heated lamp that sheds ambient light and hides in plain sight.

Gamma Graphene Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle $179.97 $575.00