TMZ's Best Cozy Gifts for 2023's Holiday Season
Season's Greetings Snuggle Up & Get Cozy for '23 ... With These Cool Gifts!!!
11/22/2023 12:30 PM PT
Who doesn't love being cozy? These picks are for homebodies and anyone who appreciates fuzzy blankets and socks. We have affordable, practical options like cashmere-blend shawls and bamboo bed sheets and top-notch gifts like a heated lamp or jacket if you're in the mood to spoil someone.
Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl $15.97
$50.00
Luxuriously soft cashmere, six feet of length, and soft fringe, all available in your giftee's favorite color with neutral and vibrant options.
Bamboo Comfort 6-Piece Luxury Sheet Set $28.97
$119.00
Sheets that feel like they belong in a hotel! They're super soft, durable, and even resistant to color fading.
Beanie Jam Bluetooth Knit Hat $14.99
$49.99
A stylish, warm hat with built-in speakers for jamming to music or making phone calls.
Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillows (Queen 2-Pack) $34.99
$80.00
There's always a cold side to these pillows that are breathable and respond to body heat.
Helios Paffuto Heated Unisex Vest with Power Bank $74.97
$149.99
The best gift for those who love winter activities or work outside, this vest has three heat settings and a detachable hood.
5-in-1 Foot Spa and Bath Massager With Tea Tree Oil & Epsom Salt $89.99
$129.99
The secret to at-home pedicures! This foot spa keeps water warm, massages feet, and comes with soaking salts.
FARA Compact Electric Space Heater $79.99
$99.00
A space heater with a modern design, quiet functionality, and the power to make a large room toasty warm.
Heater Floor Lamp $286.99
$299.00
Bring extra comfort indoors or out with a heated lamp that sheds ambient light and hides in plain sight.
Gamma Graphene Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle $179.97
$575.00
Not your ordinary heated jacket! This one comes with its own power bank that provides up to eight hours of warmth while doubling as a hand warmer.