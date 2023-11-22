TMZ Holiday Gift Guide for Best Housewarming & Hosting Gifts
Thoughtful Gifts Housewarming/Hosting Galore ... Come On In for Xmas!!!
11/22/2023 12:00 PM PT
Know a new homeowner or someone who always hosts Friendsgiving and Christmas? Treat them to luxury household goodies like silk pillowcases and a fancy cookware set, appliances like an air fryer or pizza oven, or fun gadgets like a digital photo frame.
100% Silk Pillowcases with Trim: Set of 2 $24.99
$49.98
Anyone could use a new set of pillowcases and these exceed expectations with luxurious, breathable silk that promotes healthy hair and skin. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
Mir Faux Lamb Fur Throw $39.99
$50.00
This double-sided plush and sherpa blanket is both soft for ultimate comfort and stylish to function as decor. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for less than $7/bottle shipped! $54.97
$225.00
If they love wine or live across the map, send a selection of white, red, and rosé wines right to their front door. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
10.1" Digital Photo Frame with Remote Control $59.99
$99.99
Display photo slideshows from SD cards or USB drives! This is a top-choice pick for parents and grandparents. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
Kitchen HQ 6.5QT 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill with Accessories - Silver (Open Box) $59.99
$149.99
This air fryer has huge capacity to cook for the whole family and preset modes that make baking and dehydrating effortless. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
Basque 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set (Blanc White) $179.97
$349.99
Built to be durable and beautiful, this set is coated with enamel for nonstick cooking and easy cleanup. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
Wolfgang Puck Outdoor Wood Pellet Pizza Oven & Grill (Open Box) $149.99
$437.43
Know a foodie? Gift them an oven that cooks pizza with wood pellets in just a few minutes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
5-in-1 Skadu M1 Floor & Home Cleaner $398.99
$650.00
Give the magic of faster, easier cleaning with one tool that vacuums, scrubs, mops, and sterilizes floors and furniture. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW