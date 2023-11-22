TMZ Holiday Gift Guide for Best Housewarming & Hosting Gifts

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Know a new homeowner or someone who always hosts Friendsgiving and Christmas? Treat them to luxury household goodies like silk pillowcases and a fancy cookware set, appliances like an air fryer or pizza oven, or fun gadgets like a digital photo frame.

 

100% Silk Pillowcases with Trim: Set of 2 $24.99 $49.98

Anyone could use a new set of pillowcases and these exceed expectations with luxurious, breathable silk that promotes healthy hair and skin. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Mir Faux Lamb Fur Throw $39.99 $50.00

This double-sided plush and sherpa blanket is both soft for ultimate comfort and stylish to function as decor. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for less than $7/bottle shipped! $54.97 $225.00

If they love wine or live across the map, send a selection of white, red, and rosé wines right to their front door. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

10.1" Digital Photo Frame with Remote Control $59.99 $99.99

Display photo slideshows from SD cards or USB drives! This is a top-choice pick for parents and grandparents. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Kitchen HQ 6.5QT 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill with Accessories - Silver (Open Box) $59.99 $149.99

This air fryer has huge capacity to cook for the whole family and preset modes that make baking and dehydrating effortless. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

Basque 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set (Blanc White) $179.97 $349.99

Built to be durable and beautiful, this set is coated with enamel for nonstick cooking and easy cleanup. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Wolfgang Puck Outdoor Wood Pellet Pizza Oven & Grill (Open Box) $149.99 $437.43

Know a foodie? Gift them an oven that cooks pizza with wood pellets in just a few minutes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

5-in-1 Skadu M1 Floor & Home Cleaner $398.99 $650.00

Give the magic of faster, easier cleaning with one tool that vacuums, scrubs, mops, and sterilizes floors and furniture. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

