Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ's Best Holiday Gifts for Techies in 2023

Holiday Gift Guide Calling All Tech Enthusiasts ... Here's All the Best Gizmos!!!

11/22/2023 11:00 AM PT

Tech bros and gals aren't easy to shop for, but these deals can help you pick out something they don't already have. Whether you want to spend a little or a lot, we have options like a color-matching scanner, drone, golf simulator, and even an e-bike.

 

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $59.97 $99.00

A nifty gadget that reads the color of any surface and matches it to name-brand paint shades or digital color codes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $99.97 $398.00

Check off two gifts in one! Each drone has dual cameras, smartphone connectivity, and user-friendly flight features. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $439.97 $499.00

Treat a youngster to joy rides with a youth-friendly bike that promotes balance and has a non-powered mode for practicing. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $179.99 $224.99

This gadget turns film negatives and 50mm slides into digital files, making it a great option to surprise grandparents with preserved versions of old memories! CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $172.97 $399.99

Your giftee can play on 3D-rendered courses and practice ranges while getting real-time feedback on their swing, making it fun and practical for sharpening skills from home. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $749.97 $2,299.99

Excellent for commuters or green thumbs, this electric bike can go up to 20MPH for a range of 50 miles. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later