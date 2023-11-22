TMZ's Best Holiday Gifts for Techies in 2023

Tech bros and gals aren't easy to shop for, but these deals can help you pick out something they don't already have. Whether you want to spend a little or a lot, we have options like a color-matching scanner, drone, golf simulator, and even an e-bike.

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $59.97 $99.00

A nifty gadget that reads the color of any surface and matches it to name-brand paint shades or digital color codes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $99.97 $398.00

Check off two gifts in one! Each drone has dual cameras, smartphone connectivity, and user-friendly flight features. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $439.97 $499.00

Treat a youngster to joy rides with a youth-friendly bike that promotes balance and has a non-powered mode for practicing. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $179.99 $224.99

This gadget turns film negatives and 50mm slides into digital files, making it a great option to surprise grandparents with preserved versions of old memories! CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $172.97 $399.99

Your giftee can play on 3D-rendered courses and practice ranges while getting real-time feedback on their swing, making it fun and practical for sharpening skills from home. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $749.97 $2,299.99