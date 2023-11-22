TMZ's Best Holiday Gifts for Techies in 2023
Holiday Gift Guide Calling All Tech Enthusiasts ... Here's All the Best Gizmos!!!
11/22/2023 11:00 AM PT
Tech bros and gals aren't easy to shop for, but these deals can help you pick out something they don't already have. Whether you want to spend a little or a lot, we have options like a color-matching scanner, drone, golf simulator, and even an e-bike.
$59.97
$99.00
A nifty gadget that reads the color of any surface and matches it to name-brand paint shades or digital color codes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
$99.97
$398.00
Check off two gifts in one! Each drone has dual cameras, smartphone connectivity, and user-friendly flight features. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
$439.97
$499.00
Treat a youngster to joy rides with a youth-friendly bike that promotes balance and has a non-powered mode for practicing. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
$179.99
$224.99
This gadget turns film negatives and 50mm slides into digital files, making it a great option to surprise grandparents with preserved versions of old memories! CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
$172.97
$399.99
Your giftee can play on 3D-rendered courses and practice ranges while getting real-time feedback on their swing, making it fun and practical for sharpening skills from home. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW
$749.97
$2,299.99
Excellent for commuters or green thumbs, this electric bike can go up to 20MPH for a range of 50 miles. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW