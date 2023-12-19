Study Spanish for Life With Rosetta Stone, Now $96 During Merry Elfin' Christmas

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Watching Dora the Explorer might not be the best way to learn Spanish as an adult, but there are apps that make it almost as fun as the adventures with Boots and Backpack.

During our Merry Elfin’ Christmas savings event ending on December 25, you can get Rosetta Stone’s Latin American Spanish lessons for life for $95.99 (save $24!). It arrives instantly, so you can take the yellow brick road to Spanish fluency ASAP or give it as a last-minute gift.

Rosetta Stone’s immersive approach is like jumping down the Spanish-learning rabbit hole; everything you read and hear is in Spanish for a genuinely engaging experience. Study in 10-minute chunks with interactive activities, practice your pronunciation with AI-powered speech-recognition software, and listen to audio from native speakers.

You or your giftee could be speaking with celebs like Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz in no time and have fun while doing it!

Score a lifetime of Rosetta Stone’s Latin American Spanish lessons for just $95.99 with code SAVENOW at checkout through December 25 at 11:59 PM PT.