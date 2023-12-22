Knife-Wielding Suspect Fatally Shot by Police After High-Speed Chase

Play video content Sacremento Sheriff

A knife-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police in California after he led officers on a wild, high-speed chase and crashed into a motorcyclist, who was seriously injured.

The November 5th incident was captured on several recently released police body cam and dash cam videos, showing, at first, officers in patrol cars trying to pull over Zachary Wolffscott in his Prius for reckless driving.

Check out the footage ... the officers pursue Wolffscott at speeds that hit 122 miles per hour before disaster strikes.

Wolffscott crashes into the motorcyclist, littering the highway with debris from the collision.

California Highway Patrol officers pull up to the scene with sheriff deputies, finding the motorcyclist lying unconscious on the pavement.

The cops pull their service weapons and order Wolffscott to stay in his car, but he ignores their commands and skips toward the downed motorcyclist with a knife in his hand.

One officer pumps two bullets into Wolffscott, who falls injured to the ground.

But Wolffscott gets to his feet and lunges at the motorcyclist with the knife, prompting the officers to fatally shoot him.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt, but survived in the end.