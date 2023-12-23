Celebs Go On Last Minute Shopping Sprees in Beverly Hills and Aspen

A few of Hollywood's most famous faces were getting in some last-minute Christmas shopping from Beverly Hills to Aspen ... hitting all of the swanky stores and loading up on expensive gifts.

Mariah Carey and A$AP Rocky were photographed Friday going on their separate buying sprees in Colorado's famous ski resort town. Mariah was snapped coming out of Dior Aspen with a huge smile on her face. The iconic singer looked stunning in her tight black ensemble and cool shades.

Nearby, A$AP was rockin' a stylish RAF Simons Moncler outfit with a head mask inside Bottega Veneta. Our sources say the rapper looked at a fur coat before purchasing it and walking out of the store. We're told A$AP also shopped at Prada and was in great spirits, wishing everyone Merry Christmas

In Bev Hills, rapper Gunna and his girlfriend were filmed browsing luxury items at What Goes Around Comes Around before popping over to Van Cleef & Arpels for some bling.

Timothée Chalamet did his own little shopping tour through Bev Hills, hitting up Chanel.

Not to be outdone Shawn Mendes showed he was in the Christmas spirit, going into a fancy store in West Hollywood.