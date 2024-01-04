Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Female and Non-Binary Skiers Invited to Naked Event On Colorado Slopes

1/4/2024 6:49 AM PT
buck wild tan fest skiing naked event

A naked event is set to take place on the Colorado slopes ... one where the ladies and non-binary skiers are allowed to shred the mountain in just a pair of boots!

Boot Tan Fest is bringing back its annual retreat in March at CO's Sunlight Mountain Resort -- the program is open to those who are non-binary and "female-identifying," and is expected to bring in around 500 people this year.

GIRLS ONLY !!!
Sunlight Mountain Resort

The event kicks off after the resort closes at 3 PM, but folks attending can enjoy the facilities when it's open to the public during the day ... with their clothes on, of course.

Women-only skiing event

The event first popped up in 2021 with less than 30 participants ... but has certainly garnered a big audience as time went on -- and this year, ticket holders will have access to women-owned brands, a tattoo booth, camping, and live entertainment.

Women-only skiing event

Jenny Verrochi, founder of Boot Tan Fest, said the fun in the snow is all about putting up a welcoming environment ... saying, "Come by yourself and you’re sure to walk away with friends."

BTW, going fully nude isn't a mandate for this thing ... but seeing how popular this ski event is, it looks like you'd be in the minority if ya don't strip it off.

