David Spade Calls Hosting Awards Shows 'High Risk, Low Reward'

David Spade's hosted several TV shows over the years ... but when it comes to award ceremonies, he's got no interest.

We talked to the actor/comedian outside LAX on Sunday and asked him about awards show-hosting gigs ... a topic on everyone's mind since Jo Koy's rough Globen Globes performance.

David calls them a "no-win situation" sometimes, saying it's a tough gig to kill at, and usually someone gets upset no matter how well you do ... so it's "high risk, low reward" in his mind.

DS seems uninterested in bigger award shows (a la the Golden Globes, the Oscars, etc.) but said he did host shows like the Billboard Awards and the MTV Awards back in the day ... which are less high stakes.

Listen to David explain it ... awards shows are so damn tense because the celebs there are waiting to hear if they've won or lost -- adding they don't want to hear from a "clown" while they're on pins and needles.

Spade seems to be in the majority in this opinion ... Kevin Hart said he'd never host the Oscars because they're not comedy-friendly, and Jo Koy came out in his most recent stand-up show and roasted the GG audience.