Roy Wood Jr. Mouths Plea to 'Daily Show' Bosses During Emmys, Pick a Host Already

Play video content FOX

Roy Wood Jr. didn't have the mic while onstage for "The Daily Show" win at the Emmys, but still sent a loud and clear message to his bosses -- pick a damn host already!!!

Roy was standing behind the show's former host, Trevor Noah, as they collected the Outstanding Talk Series award ... and seized the moment to repeatedly mouth, "Please hire a host."

That immediately went viral, leaving Roy mortified ... he says he was trying to be discreet.

He later posted, "Chill fam I was trying to do that in the low 😂😂." Oops!!!

Since Trevor's departure in December 2022, a stream of rotating guests has been jumping in the host seat -- and Roy himself was once in the running, before he left his correspondent gig on the Comedy Central show in October 2023.

So, we're not sure if Roy's hoping "DS" bosses come back to him with an offer he can't refuse ... or if he simply wants his former show to find some stability.