Kaskade Says NFL Didn't Request Taylor Swift Songs For Super Bowl DJ Set

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kaskade is setting the music mood for the Super Bowl ... but he says the NFL hasn't called on him to shine a light on Taylor Swift -- telling TMZ Sports he has no specific orders to rock Travis Kelce's girl's songs during the Big Game.

Play video content TMZ Studios

We spoke with the league's first-ever in-game DJ before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the championship in Las Vegas ... and naturally, we had to ask if Roger Goodell's org. specifically requested to make the night Swifty-friendly.

Kaskade says he was given free reign on the night -- as long as the content is clean, obvi -- but no one put a bug in his ear to go out of his way to include anything from the Grammy award-winning artist's discography.