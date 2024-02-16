Angel Reese Congratulates Caitlin Clark After Breaking NCAA Points Record

Iowa star Caitlin Clark got a ton of love from A-listers like Tom Brady, Brittney Griner and Damian Lillard after becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer ... but there's one shoutout that stood out from the rest -- a congratulatory post from Angel Reese.

Clark was the star of the night as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan on Thursday ... dropping 49 points and solidifying her title as the greatest scorer in women's college basketball history.

The moment she broke Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points was truly special ... as she nailed a deep three-pointer from the edge of the half-court logo.

The tributes poured in after the accomplishment ... including a star-studded video posted on the Big Ten Network's X account, which featured personal messages from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Gayle King, Peyton and Eli Manning and the G.O.A.T. himself.

Heck, even Clark the Cub got in on the celebration!!

Congrats, Caitlin! 👏



It’s not everyday someone breaks the all-time scoring record, so you know we had to go B1G. 😏 pic.twitter.com/L8s4KQ5PTD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024 @BigTenNetwork

Clark's former on-court nemesis also took the time to give props ... with Reese going to social media to send a special note.

"Congratulations @CaitlinClark22," the LSU star said. "KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY! 🖤💛🔥"

The two had their beef during the national championship game last season, in which Reese hit Clark with the John Cena "You Can't See Me" gesture -- something Caitlin did in the past.

Reese's taunting was dubbed unsportsmanlike by many ... which forced Clark to speak out and say any criticism toward the Bayou Barbie was unwarranted.