Get Babbel for $150 With This Presidents’ Day Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Did you know that many U.S. Presidents were/are multilingual? Yup! For centuries, leaders have been bridging communication barriers, and you could, too, with help from Babbel.

The #1-selling language-learning app is fun and effective, and it's now available for less during this Presidents’ Day sale! Get lifetime access for only $149.97.

Embark on your epic quest of learning Spanish, French, German, Italian, or ten other languages with interactive lessons that only take ten minutes to complete. Babbel also helps you practice your pronunciation and accent with AI-powered tech that listens in real-time. You could learn how to order at restaurants during your next international getaway, chat with native speakers in your community, and finally understand the lyrics to non-English songs!

Babbel also has personalized review lessons that help you retain what you learn so you can stay motivated and build your confidence. You even get to choose the mode between listening, speaking, writing, flashcards, or mini-games!

An executive order from the prez: Learn a new language with Babbel while it’s just $149.97 through February 19 at 11:59 PM PT. No coupon is needed.