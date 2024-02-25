SAG Awards After-Party Rocks as 'Oppenheimer,' 'The Bear' Win Big

"Oppenheimer" snagged 3 big trophies Saturday night at the SAG Awards, and a ton of stars were there to celebrate at the afterparty.

The party went down at the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. On hand ... Jennifer Aniston, Fran Drescher, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Sudeikis, Glen Powell, Bryan Cranston, Laverne Cox, Michael Cera, Casey Affleck, Chase Crawford, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and a bunch others.

BTW ... Jen Aniston turned heads with a new, short hairdo... courtesy of the man who made "The Rachel" famous -- Chris McMillan.

As for the awards, "Oppenheimer" won for Best Cast, Best Actor, Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor, Robert Downey, Jr.

"Succession" won for Best Dramatic Cast, and Pedro Pascal won for "Best Male Actor in a Drama Series" for "The Last of Us."

"The Bear" took home honors for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series." Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won for their performances.

