Legendary Sportswriter Peter King Announces Retirement

Peter King -- a staple in the NFL media landscape for more than four decades -- is calling it a career ... announcing his retirement in his latest column on Monday.

66-year-old King was well-known for his Monday Morning Quarterback and Football Morning in America articles ... where he'd provide in-depth coverage each week of the NFL season.

The legendary writer explained his decision to walk away from writing ... admitting he had a feeling the 2023-24 season would be his last -- and he's ready to watch the Super Bowl on TV like any other casual fan.

"Who’s complaining? Not me," King wrote. "I'm the luckiest man on the face of the earth."

"To be a long-termer in an increasingly short-term business, to write this column for 27 years and to be a sportswriter for 44, well, that’s something I'll always be grateful for. Truly, I've loved it all."

King pointed out numerous factors that played into his retirement ... including spending time with his family, his eagerness to see what else is out there for him, his growing disinterest in the day-to-day of the NFL, and the current state of his column.

King shared highlights of his career -- his favorite recaps, interviews and moments ... as well as the nicest pros he's talked to over the past 44 years.

He also poked a bit of fun at himself, pointing out all his takes that aged like milk.

The iconic writer signed off with his signature "adieu haiku" ... saying:

"It’s been rewarding.

The future? I do not know.