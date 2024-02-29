Rosetta Stone Can Help You Communicate in a New Language!!!

Can Help You Communicate in a New Language!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Say you've planned a dream vacation to Spain, Greece, or Japan. Don't forget to pack your chargers, sunscreen, and socks, but also, don't forget to learn a few key phrases in the local language with Rosetta Stone!

Rosetta Stone is a leading language-learning platform trusted by NASA, TripAdvisor, and more, and through March 3, lifetime access is under $160 with code ROSETTA.

Rosetta Stone revolutionizes language learning with its immersive system, and students start by selecting one of 25 languages, including Farsi, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, and more. Then, they'll match words to images and move on to learning conversational skills. You'll learn how to order food, hail a cab, and so much more in your new language. Imagine making a new friend while traveling and connecting with your destination's culture even more!

You'll even progress to learning to conduct conversations on pop culture and sharing opinions, ensuring well-rounded proficiency. Rosetta Stone’s cutting-edge speech-recognition technology can improve your accent by analyzing your speech 100 times per second, offering instant feedback so you can always nail those rolling Rs!

Broaden your language horizons and travel easier with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, now just $159.97 when you enter code ROSETTA at checkout. This offer only lasts through March 3 at 11:59 PM Pacific.