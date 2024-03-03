Jamie Lynn Spears Goes to Christina Aguilera's Vegas Residency

Play video content

It's not quite sleeping with the enemy, but Jamie Lynn Spears is raising some eyebrows by attending Christina Aguilera's concert Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Of course, Britney Spears' longtime nemesis has a residency at the Venetian in Sin City, and there are pics and videos making the rounds on social media ... purportedly showing Brit's kid sis at the show.

If Jamie Lynn got her tickets like a normie ... it was no easy feat. Christina's show is sold out, unless you go through a scalping site. Some of those tickets are going for up to $1500.

But, since Brit and Xtina go way back -- to their Mickey Mouse Club days -- it's likely Jamie Lynn might have been able to pull a few stings.

The question is ... how will Britney feel about it? There were signs a few months ago, she was making peace with family members -- including Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynn.

It's unclear where they stand right now, but hopefully she doesn't view Jamie Lynn's choice of entertainment as a diss.

While the rivalry between the pop princesses was mostly in the heads of fans, Brit has definitely felt some sorta way about Christina in the past.

Back in 2021, she dragged Christina for not speaking out about her conservatorship -- and, last year, when Brit's childhood home in Louisiana went on the market ... it included an OG furnishing with the words "Christina sucks, Brit rules" scribbled in black marker.

