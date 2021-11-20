Britney Spears Drags Christina Aguilera for Refusing to Talk About Conservatorship

Britney Spears went after fellow former Mousketeer Christina Aguilera Friday for refusing to open up about Britney's struggles over her conservatorship.

Christina was on a red carpet for the Latin Grammys when she was asked if she had any communications with Britney. It was a true Hollywood moment ... Christina and her publicist clearly did not want to open that door, so he hijacked the interview with this -- "No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye." For her part, when the question was asked, Aguilera eyed her publicist and gave one big nothing of a statement -- "I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Fact is ... Christina actually did answer the question over her publicist's objection, saying she had not spoken to Britney. That was what was asked, and she answered.

Nevertheless, Britney clearly feels Christina should have said more, saying, “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!”

Britney wasn't done ... “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???”

These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

Now, Aguilera was actually supportive of Britney back in June, before the conservatorship ended, saying, "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

