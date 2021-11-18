Britney Spears Post-Conservatorship Recommendations to Keep Her Safe

Britney Spears is a free woman now that the conservatorship has been terminated, but TMZ has learned there was concern voiced by medical professionals and the judge to make sure Britney is protected ... and a document was created outlining the areas of concern.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Jodi Montgomery, who served as Britney's personal conservator and is still working with the singer, consulted with medical professionals to come up with recommendations on how Britney should transition from being in a conservatorship for nearly 14 years to being a free woman. We're also told the judge wanted to make sure such recommendations were in place to protect Britney.

Among the concerns ... driving. We're told the document that circulated cautions that Britney has had issues behind the wheel, and in particular Montgomery's camp was aware of an incident on Sept. 26th, where Britney was speeding in Westlake Village and stopped by a CHP officer. She was traveling 62 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. The officer let her off with a verbal warning. TMZ has confirmed the incident with the CHP.

The document also recommends that Britney's home is drug and alcohol-free and that she abstains from both.

Our sources say there's a mental health component to the recommendations -- urging that Britney take her medication and attend regular therapy sessions, as well as attend appointments with various other medical professionals.

These are just recommendations ... Britney is free to accept or reject them.