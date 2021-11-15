Britney Spears, Jodi Montgomery Want Post-Conservatorship Plan Kept from Jamie

Britney Spears is now in the wind-down phase of the conservatorship that has now ended, and the woman who was her personal conservator wants the post-conservatorship plan kept secret, and the reason has to do with her distrust of Jamie Spears.

Jodi Montgomery filed legal docs several days before Friday's hearing that ended with the termination of the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship. Montgomery said in legal docs, she and others in Britney's camp filed a "termination plan," which includes guidelines "for supportive decision-making to help [Britney] adjust and transition to life outside of the conservatorship."

The plan contains sensitive medical information as well as information about Britney's 2 kids. There is also information about Britney's business interests and finances.

Montgomery only wants to circulate the plan to the judge and Britney's lawyer ... but no one else. She says that limited distribution reflects Britney's wishes.

Montgomery says, "From the history of this case, it is no secret that Ms. Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family, especially her father, Mr. Spears." She goes on, "Given the history of this case, it is clear that Ms. Spears does not want her medical or other privacy rights invaded by her father or any other party in this conservatorship case."