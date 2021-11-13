Britney Spears Still Protected from Sam Lutfi After Conservatorship

Britney Spears is a free woman and can do almost anything she wants ... but one of the things that is out of bounds is another relationship with Sam Lutfi.

There is a 5-year restraining order in full force against Sam ... a restraining order signed by the judge in 2019. This is not the first restraining order against Lutfi ... an earlier one was issued when the conservatorship was established back in 2008.

Lutfi was a singular presence in Britney's life during her lowest point ... just before the conservatorship was established. Lynne and Jamie Spears claimed Sam was lording over their daughter ... controlling every part of her life. They also alleged Lutfi crushed pills and spread them in Britney's food to maintain control, something Lutfi denied. He was also allegedly controlling who could visit Britney, who could talk to her and he even allegedly tried to become the point person for doctors when she was hospitalized.

That restraining order was in effect for the first 5 years of the conservatorship, but in 2019, Britney's lawyer went back to court, alleging Lutfi was trying to get back in Britney's life. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lutfi had allegedly reached out to Lynne Spears ... offering her $1,000 to "disrupt and take over" the conservatorship process. The docs also say Lutfi allegedly threatened to release confidential information about Britney.

It's interesting ... before the restraining order was issued, Lutfi was posting that his endgame was to free Britney from the conservatorship. He allegedly told Lynne Spears, "We have hundreds of people, drs, lawyers, journalists, celebrities all working" to disrupt the conservatorship. He encouraged Britney's fans to stop at nothing to free her.

