Britney Spears Has Baby on the Brain After Conservatorship, Wants a Girl

Britney Spears sounds like she has more big plans now that she's a free woman once again ... openly thinking about having another child.

Yep, Brit's doubled down on her baby dreams Tuesday ... posting a picture of a small child standing on their tiptoes and saying ... "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!"

It sounds like Britney might want to have a girl ... at least that's the way her IG caption makes it seem. She wonders if the child in the pic she posted is a girl.

As you know ... Britney has 2 children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and they're both teenage boys.

Back in June, during her impassioned testimony, Brit said she wanted to be free to get married to fiance Sam Asghari, and have a baby. She complained the conservatorship was blocking her from doing so, but legally, that just wasn't the case.

In any event, she's definitely got baby on the brain now that the conservatorship is over after 13 years ... and she and Sam are planning their wedding.

She's got at least one family member on board with the idea of more kids ... her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, "liked" Britney's IG post.