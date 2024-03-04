'Insecure' Star Amanda Seales Calls Biden 'Evil' for Gaza-Israel Policy

Play video content TMZ.com

Amanda Seales ain't holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on President Biden's approach to the Israeli conflict in Gaza, and she firmly believes it could cost him the election.

We got the "Insecure" actress Monday at LAX, and she says the Biden administration needs to tune in to what the majority of Americans are demanding -- pushing for a permanent ceasefire and ensuring Palestinians aren't living under constant threat of violence and death anymore.

Amanda adds that she's lost confidence in Biden due to what she sees as a lack of action on his part -- and, at this point, she thinks a lot of people might only vote for him because they're settling for the lesser of 2 evils.

Not exactly a proud position for the Prez to be in, according to AS.

3/3/24

Now, mind you, VP Kamala Harris did make a very direct call on Sunday for Israel and Hamas to reach an "immediate ceasefire," and for Israel to increase the flow of aid to Gaza.

Still, Amanda's not pulling any punches with the administration on this issue. She's labeling the whole situation demoralizing and inhumane, and calling for some real action and empathy from the top.