Learn English Along with 10 Other Languages for Under $80

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Learning a new language isn’t the easiest skill in the world, but it is certainly an admirable one! If you need help teaching yourself how to speak a different language, look no further -- we have a great learning tool for you!

Promova’s Premium Plan offers you a large variety of languages to learn from for life! This $80 platform is great for Spanish speakers to master English, with tailored courses designed to make language learning a breeze.

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner, dive into a curriculum made to meet your needs! Promova’s language-learning software (4.5-star rated on Truspilot!) is complemented by over 2,800 unique illustrations, making learning both engaging and unforgettable. It will also help with real-world conversations with the conversation practice feature, which replicates IRL situations. Now, you can build confidence and fluency in speaking and listening!

With its AI-powered speaking practices, you can improve your pronunciation and receive instant feedback on what you’ve learned so far. You can even connect with other language learners, exchange experiences, and delve into cultural insights and fun quizzes. Not only that, but Promova can be customized to suit users with dyslexia, making language learning more accessible.