El nuevo álbum de Beyoncé se convierte en el más reproducido del año en Spotify en un día

Beyoncé's #COWBOYCARTER debuts on @Spotify w/ a whopping 76.13 MILLION streams. Put into context, that's:



- nearly double act i's debut (43.2M)

- the biggest debut of 2024 by nearly 30%

- the biggest debut by a Black female artist EVER

- the 6th highest female debut of ALL TIME