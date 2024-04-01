Cop the Beats Solo3 Headphones for 54% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Before the AirPods Max and other trendy earphones were a thing, Beats by Dre dominated the headphone space. And to this day, the brand has yet to fall short in delivering exceptional audio quality.

If you have yet to experience the Beats magic, this deal on the open-box (see also: good as new) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones lets you cop a pair for cheap. Instead of paying $199, you can grab it on sale for less than $100.

The Beats Solo 3 is an award-winning pair of on-ear headphones engineered to provide rich sound, finely-tuned acoustics, and a surround sound experience. Coupled with noise isolation, you'll feel as though you're in a concert hall instead of your office cubicle. It also has an onboard microphone and remote that makes answering calls, adjusting the volume, playing music, and doling out commands to Siri a breeze.

Speaking of Siri, these cans pack the Apple W1 chip, resulting in an extended range, quick pairing, and fewer dropouts for Apple devices. It's compatible with Android, too, of course, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

With a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Beats Solo 3 delivers a whopping 40 hours of playtime, easily powered up with its Fast Fuel feature that only requires a 5-minute charge for three more hours of operation. And thanks to the comfort-cushioned ear cup, you can listen all day without feeling like you're wearing headphones at all.