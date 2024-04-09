Enjoy a Luxurious Bath Experience With This $26 Bamboo Caddy and Get Free Shipping

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Ever dreamt of a bath so luxurious you'd mistake your bathroom for a spa? This highly expandable and versatile bamboo bathtub caddy is like your personal butler for your bubble baths and post-work soaks, holding your tablet to binge Netflix or vino while relaxing!

This bathtime-enhancing caddy is a Swiss Army Knife for your tub. For only $25.99 (reg. $44), it'll carry your books, tablets, phones, and wine glasses, keeping them safe from water and bubbles.

Non-slip silicone grips keep this bamboo caddy from taking a dive into the deep end of your tub, while the multiple slots for your fave bathtime items keep everything organized and in a comfortable position as you unwind.

Crafted from bamboo that's stronger than your usual wooden caddy and coated in a thin layer of lacquer for that extra splash resistance, this bath caddy puts other bathtub accessories to shame. Rounded edges? Check, because who wants an unfortunate scrape during bath time? You're gonna find yourself shouting, "My bamboo caddy’s got this!"

Whether you’re sipping on some vino, bingeing on your favorite series, or diving into a good book, this caddy transforms your bath time into a luxurious escape. Warning: you might never leave your tub again!