This Comprehensive Wellness App Helps You Get Healthier for $35

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Want to level up your wellness game without breaking a sweat (well, maybe a little!)? Meet Verv, your new BFF for holistic health, fitness, and overall wellness!

The Verv Premium Home Workout Planner is like having a personal coach, chef, zen master, and dance partner all rolled into one, and you can get a lifetime subscription for only $34.97 (reg. $360) until April 21.

With Verv, you'll get a host of workout ideas, whether you want to exercise for weight loss or simply move your bod in a low-impact way. Challenge yourself with 30-day fitness routines, gain interval training tips and tricks, and get guided dance workouts to unleash your creativity and self-expression!

Verv also offers guided meditations and yoga practice to promote mindfulness and anxiety relief, aka, your chakras will sing! And, of course, this program provides delectable recipes (with prep times and calorie info!), and meal plans range from keto, vegan, and everything in between.

Need to unwind? Verv comes with soothing ASMR sounds, calming melodies, and sleep stories to help you stop counting sheep and really sleep!

Embrace the Verv life and watch your health and wellness soar.