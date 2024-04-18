Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Dresses in Sexy Outfit for Photo Shoot Amid Probe

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, is leaning into the spotlight after she was named as an alleged "sex worker" in a lawsuit and amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking claims.

The model was wearing quite the getup in L.A. Tuesday, where she was doing a photo shoot at a studio here in town -- showing off a lot of skin in a black ensemble that included a black bikini top and a thong down below, which was partially covered by a maxi skirt.

The skirt, of course, was hanging well below her waistline, and part of her ass was exposed. While Daphne was outside, she was joined by a photog and another woman, and they were all standing around and chit-chatting while posing for selfies.

It's interesting that she's letting it all hang out there during this precarious time. Frankly, she's tied to Diddy in a somewhat unseemly way -- at least based on the claims that were recently made against her ... namely, the allegation that she's one of Diddy's "sex workers."

That's something Rodney Jones claimed in his most recent amended lawsuit against Diddy -- which leveled multiple salacious allegations against him and some people in his orbit, including Daphne.

Diddy and Daphne have denied the claims, but that hasn't stopped 50 Cent -- Daphne's baby daddy -- from tearing into her and ridiculing her online ... completely embracing the "sex worker" label and lambasting her in various public settings.

In response, Daphne has made claims against 50 himself ... including the allegation that he raped her once, something 50 denied. In any case, they've been squabbling a lot online -- and 50 has even vowed to fight for full custody of their son during this whole mess.

In the aftermath, Daphne has mostly laid low -- as has Diddy -- but now ... she's stepping out and opting for a racy look.