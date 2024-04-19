Project Confidence With This $19.97 Project Management Software From Microsoft

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Project management is one of those skills you might run into regardless of your field. Whether you're the head of a plucky little startup or just one member of a giant corporate team, complex projects may come your way!

When that happens, it can be helpful to have the right tools for the job to ensure efficiency and success. Microsoft Project Professional 2021 is a robust, no-frills project management suite. You can use it to outline a project, plan a budget, allocate resources, automate your schedule, run scenario reports, and a whole lot more to ensure your project needs are met.

Project Pro even has pre-built templates that might fit the next big task you have to take on, helping you start almost any project on the right foot, and there are tools for easy collaboration. Plus, you can sync your project work with Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), Office LTSC, and Office 2021!

This lifetime license for Project Professional 2021 is a one-time purchase installed on one Windows PC, suitable for both home and work use.