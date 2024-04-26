Show Mom You Care With 15 Delicious Mixed Wines This Mother's Day, Only $64

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Believe it or not, Mother's Day is just around the corner. But before you splurge on a grocery-store bouquet that'll probably wilt after two days, gift that special mama in your life something she'll actually appreciate — wine, of course!

If your mom, aunt, or grandma loves nothing more than to relax with a delicious glass of wine, giving her an assortment of 15 different blends to choose from is sure to put a smile on her face this Mother's Day. Treat her to 15 delectable bottles for only $64 — that's less than $10 a bottle! Just order before or on May 1 to guarantee delivery by Mother's Day.

From crisp whites to robust reds, this collection of wines is sure to fit any wine-loving mama's palate. Each wine shipment includes a vast selection of carefully picked wines, including six whites in various blends, three mouth-watering rosés, and six reds, ranging from light and fruity to robust and complex.

Getting these award-winning blends to your mom's doorstep couldn't be easier. Here's how this deal works: hit the sales page and purchase. Upon purchase, you'll receive a code/digital voucher you must redeem on Swirl Wine's website so these bottles can ship to Mom.