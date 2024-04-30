Feast Like Royalty When You Grab This $200 Restaurant.com Gift Card for Only $35

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

You're not alone in feeling the financial squeeze when dining out these days. If you're itching to indulge your inner Epicurean but worried about putting a damper on your wallet, here's a tasty opportunity to dine out for less: snag a $200 Restaurant.com e-gift card for $35!

Yes, it sounds too good to be true, but this isn't a gimmick! This $35 Restaurant.com e-gift card with a $200 credit is redeemable across 62,000 restaurants nationwide, covering everything from dine-in and takeout to delivery.

You also have the option to spend it in one fell swoop or little by little. Partner restaurants include national chains like the good 'ol Señor Frog's, as well as your favorite local Italian joint (if you're lucky!).

Here's a lowdown of how it works.

Purchase your Restaurant.com digital gift card and head to the site to redeem it for credits. Search for participating restaurants via your zip code, and select what tickles your fancy. Spend your credits on gift certificates for that restaurant. Go to the restaurant, enjoy your meal, and present the certificate via the app or a printed copy, and the amount will be deducted from your bill. Note: There may be a minimum spend amount depending on the vendor!