It's the BATTLE of the pink-hair bros ... Romeo Beckham vs. Diplo!

While Romeo is taking after his father, David Beckham's soccer skills, there's no question Diplo is one of the hottest DJs out there ... both putting up a fight with their dashing looks!

Obvi, both of these two fellas are down for the Pink Hair (Don't Care), but the question is ... who'd you rather?!

Vote now!