Internet Loses It Over Baby Knowing What the Four Seasons Is

The Internet is envious of one very well-informed and sophisticated baby -- who may be more cultured than many of us ... 'cause a viral video suggests she's in the know on fancy living.

Check it out ... in a now viral TikTok, a woman off camera asks a man, a toddler and a baby if they're interested in heading to the Four Seasons Orlando -- a pretty swanky hotel, for those unfamiliar.

Surprisingly, the baby -- rocking only a diaper and looking real young (no older than 1 or 2) -- calls out, "Me!" while raising its hand ... leaving viewers stunned the little one is already familiar with such a pricey chain at such a young age. Also ... it's, like, conscious. 😆

The video has already been viewed over 19 million times on TikTok ... with over 26,000 people weighing in on the situation in the comments -- many of whom are claiming the little one is wise beyond her years.

One user quipped ... "how does [s]he know what four seasons orlando is, I don't even know what it looks like 😭." Another chimed in ... "She’s so little but so grown 😭."

A third commented ... "that baby booked the trip."

As you can imagine ... people are stitching/reenacting/meme'ing the crap out of the video too ... poking fun at the fact the baby here is apparently already living better than a majority of grown folks ... and is also well aware of it too, it seems!

Currently, the Four Seasons Orlando averages at $1,350/a night ... due to its proximity to Walt Disney World -- which may shed some light on why the kiddo knows the hotel. Unless, of course, this baby just hits the hotel for R&R on the regs ... that's a possibility as well.

The original poster even got a kick out of the moment, writing in the caption ... "If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂."

