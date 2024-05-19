Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Internet Loses It Over Baby Knowing What the Four Seasons Is

Four Seasons Seemingly Conscious Baby ... Goes Viral, Excited to Go!!!

FOUR SEASONS BABY!!!
TikTok / sobrizzle

The Internet is envious of one very well-informed and sophisticated baby -- who may be more cultured than many of us ... 'cause a viral video suggests she's in the know on fancy living.

Check it out ... in a now viral TikTok, a woman off camera asks a man, a toddler and a baby if they're interested in heading to the Four Seasons Orlando -- a pretty swanky hotel, for those unfamiliar.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Getty

Surprisingly, the baby -- rocking only a diaper and looking real young (no older than 1 or 2) -- calls out, "Me!" while raising its hand ... leaving viewers stunned the little one is already familiar with such a pricey chain at such a young age. Also ... it's, like, conscious. 😆

The video has already been viewed over 19 million times on TikTok ... with over 26,000 people weighing in on the situation in the comments -- many of whom are claiming the little one is wise beyond her years.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

One user quipped ... "how does [s]he know what four seasons orlando is, I don't even know what it looks like 😭." Another chimed in ... "She’s so little but so grown 😭."

A third commented ... "that baby booked the trip."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

As you can imagine ... people are stitching/reenacting/meme'ing the crap out of the video too ... poking fun at the fact the baby here is apparently already living better than a majority of grown folks ... and is also well aware of it too, it seems!

Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Getty

Currently, the Four Seasons Orlando averages at $1,350/a night ... due to its proximity to Walt Disney World -- which may shed some light on why the kiddo knows the hotel. Unless, of course, this baby just hits the hotel for R&R on the regs ... that's a possibility as well.

The original poster even got a kick out of the moment, writing in the caption ... "If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂."

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
TMZ Studios

Get this baby in a Four Seasons ad, STAT!!!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later