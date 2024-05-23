Let Kevin Costner Narrate Fun and Educational Audio Stories During Road Trips

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Do you really need to listen to yet another true crime story on your long road trip? Probably not — especially if you can have Kevin Costner (or at least his voice!) to keep you company and teach you a few things.

If you want more variety beyond your usual playlists and podcasts during your daily drives or summer road trips, you may want to look into Autio, an app that tells you stories based on where you're driving through in the U.S. During our Memorial Day sale, lifetime access is $149.97 (reg. $299)!

Autio tells you fun anecdotes about your pit-stops and destinations, covering subjects ranging from history and sports to culture and music to pretty much everything under the sun.

You can discover lesser-known facts and stories about the places you're driving by, as Autio acts like your personal tour guide without requiring you to leave your car. Learn something to share with friends or family when you return!

There are over 23,000 stories in Autio's library, with new ones added weekly, so your travels are never boring. And as your location changes throughout your drive, the stories switch up accordingly. The best part? Stories are narrated by renowned voices like Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson, John Lithgow, and more!