Dine Out More Affordably With tHis Restaurant.com eGift Card

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you're anything like us, you love the experience of going out to eat. However, going out to eat also means paying the bill at the night's end, which is often more than we expect. But what if there's a way to save whenever you eat out?

Save money and savor every bite, whether it's a casual lunch or delightful dinner, with a Restaurant.com e-gift card. For only $35, you can get $200 worth of credits to redeem at eateries near and far!

Here's how to use this e-gift card:

Buy your Restaurant.com e-gift card and redeem it on Restaurant.com Scope out the dining scene by entering your zip code Use your credits to snag gift certificates for your restaurant of choice Go out, eat, and show your certificate to your server to save on your meal

Restaurant.com has over 500,000 dining deals available, and thousands of new ones are added monthly. Save when you dine at your fave local bistro or discover a brand-new chain to love. No luck finding a tasty spot? Your Restaurant.com credits never expire and can be used nationwide.

You're also not limited to dining in person -- use these credits for takeout or delivery. Just be sure to look at the fine print, as some establishments might not let you use your gift certificates toward alcohol or at certain times.