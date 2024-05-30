Get These Comfortable Open-Ear Headphones That Keep You Aware

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

You're not just imagining it. Everyone and their mothers seem to be running a marathon. If you're itching to jump on the bandwagon, you'll need a pair of headphones that make those grueling runs a tad more bearable while keeping you safe from other runners and traffic.

Open-ear headphones are popular with runners, and for a limited time, you can save 27% on the SHOKZ AfterShokz OpenComm Bluetooth Headset, a Red Dot Award-winning pair.

The SHOKZ headphones are designed with bone conduction technology and a Qualcomm 3024 chip, meaning they channel crisp, stunning audio through your skull. This, and their open-ear construction (which doesn't cover your ear canal), can keep you aware of your surroundings, whether you're running errands or on an evening jog!

Runners aren't the only ones who will love these headphones. The SHOKZ are specifically engineered for communication, perfect for anyone who perpetually juggles personal or work calls.

Its adjustable DSP noise-canceling boom mic cuts through background noise, making your voice crystal clear, and its battery life offers up to 16 hours of talk time.

With its multifunction button, you can effortlessly play, pause, activate your voice assistant, answer calls, and more. Durability? Check, as the SHOKZ headphones survived over 10,000 bend and shake tests and are IPX5 water-resistant, making them perfect for everything from running to lifting sessions.