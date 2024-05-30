Score Over $100 Off This Automated Home Beer Brewing System

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Why bother trekking to the store every time you crave a cold one? Satisfying your beer fix should be as easy as brewing coffee at home — and that's exactly what the iGulu F1 is all about. Right now, you can snag this at-home beer-brewing marvel for over $100 off!

Manual brewing takes effort, but the iGulu F1 simplifies it into three easy steps: toss the ingredients and filtered water into the fermentation keg, scan the RFID to choose your beer style, press brew, and voilà, you have a refreshing brew.

This all-in-one brewing machine features auto-temp control to ensure perfect beer brewing every time, plus auto-pressure control and release for added safety.

You're not limited to just beer, either. Whip up everything from hop-heavy IPAs and zesty citrus blends to kombucha. Throwing a party? It doubles as a kegerator for your store-bought 5-gallon kegs.

With this deal, you'll also score three bonus beer kits to craft amber lager, pale ale, and Bavarian Hefeweizen (wheat beer). Down the line, you'll even get to purchase kombucha kits.

Plus, you'll get a free Master Mode ($100 value!) to craft your own recipes and brewing process, so you can have just as much fun brewing beers as you do experimenting with meals in the kitchen.