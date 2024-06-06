This Drone Is Perfect For Beginners And It's $50 Off For Three More Days

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Planning epic adventures as the weather warms up? Then you might want to head out into the great outdoors equipped with a drone to capture the memories.

You don't have to be drone-savvy to get in on the fun this summer and beyond. The 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners with Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance makes a great option for those new to the world of drone photography thanks to some key features that make it easy to fly.

The three-way obstacle avoidance feature on this 4K Dual-Camera Drone keeps an eye out for obstacles and avoids them in the skies, so you don't have to be an expert pilot. And the gesture control makes operating easy — just make a fist to take a photo or video from below.

Though it's ideal for both kids and beginners, that doesn't mean the camera on this drone is lacking. It's got a 4K front camera with a remote 90° control angle and a bottom camera with a 120° wide angle. And a precise locking height keeps it stable as it hovers above, providing you with stellar photos and videos.