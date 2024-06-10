Save 40% On This Versatile Closet System

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Are you running low on space in your home or bedroom? Rather than spending monthly fees for a storage unit or getting rid of a bunch of belongings, create a smarter setup at a surprisingly low price.

The Valyn Closet System is temporarily available at only $49.99 (reg. $83) with no coupon necessary, making this an ideal opportunity to upgrade the storage space of any house or office. This purchase is particularly impactful for those who simply don't have the room to add large pieces of furniture, such as those occupying a small apartment or college dorm.

Equipped with three spacious compartments, a long bottom shelf, two hanging rods and four side pockets, this closet system can pack clothes, bedding, toys, towels, books, boxes and much more. A durable build also comes complete with a fabric cover for extra protection.

This closet system has a small footprint and is lightweight, supplying simple portability as needed. No extra tools are required for assembly and a solid black color makes it a stylish complement for any room.