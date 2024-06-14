Build Your Own Robot Dog With This STEM Kit, Now 20% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page

Sure, Legos are fun to build, but once you’re done, all you can do is admire your creation and pray you don't step on it at some point. If you're itching for a real challenge, why not level up with the Petoi Bittle? It's not just a toy — it's your very own programmable robot dog!

On sale for $263.97 until June 16, this STEM kit is great for those looking to get their hands and minds busy. You can program lifelike animal behavior using Scratch, C++, and Python. If you feel like showing off, you can also extend its capabilities with Raspberry Pi and Arduino.

Sound like rocket science to you? Don't fret — this kit is totally beginner-friendly, with step-by-step instructions that make it a breeze to bring your robot to life.

Once you've assembled the parts, you'll dive into programming and learn how to create advanced four-legged walking gaits, locomotion, and kinematic behaviors. You can even teach it tricks like you would a real pet!

With wireless control, you can tweak it further using the Petoi app (mobile and desktop) or simply enjoy playing with your new robotic pet. Feeling extra ambitious? Add AI chips to give your pet additional abilities.