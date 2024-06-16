Ayo Edebiri's 'Inside Out 2' Smashes Box Office with $155 Million Opening
Ayo Edebiri might play Envy in "Inside Out 2," but she's not jealous of any other movie's box office -- 'cause her new movie smashed its opening weekend.
The much-anticipated Pixar sequel outperformed expectations this weekend by a mile ... raking in $155 million domestically and $140 million internationally for a grand total of $295 million -- the second-largest animated opening ever.
It's also the biggest opening weekend for any movie this year and the first film to open at above $100 million domestically since "Barbie" came out last July ... so, those tiny emotions are causing a huge stir at the theater.
The movie -- set in the same child's head as the hit 2015 film -- introduces several new emotions to the fan favorites Pixar stans know and love ... including Maya Hawke's Anxiety, Adèle Exarchopoulos' Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser's Embarrassment and Edebiri's Envy.
It's a big step for AE ... who's mainly made her mark on TV shows and smaller, indie films. Of course, we know she's got acting chops -- she's got a Golden Globe and an Emmy for "The Bear" -- but, this is the first we've seen of her taking on a major role in a box office smash.
Ayo's got more 'Bear' on the way ... but she's also starring in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film too -- and box office success in her next few projects could send her star into the stratosphere.
In any case, "Inside Out 2" got the stars feeling all joy and no sadness ... and, will certainly have Ayo contemplating future moves.