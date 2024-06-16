Ayo Edebiri's 'Inside Out 2' Smashes Box Office with $155 Million Opening

Ayo Edebiri might play Envy in "Inside Out 2," but she's not jealous of any other movie's box office -- 'cause her new movie smashed its opening weekend.

The much-anticipated Pixar sequel outperformed expectations this weekend by a mile ... raking in $155 million domestically and $140 million internationally for a grand total of $295 million -- the second-largest animated opening ever.

It's also the biggest opening weekend for any movie this year and the first film to open at above $100 million domestically since "Barbie" came out last July ... so, those tiny emotions are causing a huge stir at the theater.

The movie -- set in the same child's head as the hit 2015 film -- introduces several new emotions to the fan favorites Pixar stans know and love ... including Maya Hawke's Anxiety, Adèle Exarchopoulos' Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser's Embarrassment and Edebiri's Envy.

It's a big step for AE ... who's mainly made her mark on TV shows and smaller, indie films. Of course, we know she's got acting chops -- she's got a Golden Globe and an Emmy for "The Bear" -- but, this is the first we've seen of her taking on a major role in a box office smash.

Ayo's got more 'Bear' on the way ... but she's also starring in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film too -- and box office success in her next few projects could send her star into the stratosphere.