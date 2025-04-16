Reckless ATV Driver Runs Down Officer on Kansas City Street, on Video

Play video content

An ATV driver in Kansas City, Missouri went rogue over the weekend ... running over a KC police officer as they attempted to avoid a tire-deflation device employed by the officer.

The shocking scene was captured on video ... the officer appears to be in direct contact with the ATV, gripping it with both hands -- before it rapidly backs up, forcing the officer to tumble to the ground.

The officer gets back to his feet ... but not for long, as the ATV pops a wheelie and fully runs him over, before fleeing.

The injured cop can be seen incapacitated on the ground, as concerned bystanders surround him and a fellow officer rushes over in a police SUV.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed to TMZ Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing and the suspect is still at large. The suspect was driving a black and lime green Yamaha Raptor 700.

KCPD said in a press conference Monday the officer suffered injuries to his head and is recovering at home, and is expected to return to work "soon."

They confirmed to TMZ Wednesday the officer's condition is "improving."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement criticizing irresponsible dirt-bike and ATV users who have reportedly been causing havoc throughout the city lately.