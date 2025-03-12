TV Writer Spike Feresten Auctioning Motorcycle to Help Palisades Fire Victims

Spike Feresten, a veteran writer in Hollywood, is raising money for students impacted by the Palisades fire ... by putting his classic motorcycle on the auction block.

Spike is auctioning off his 1966 Triumph Bonneville T120R ... and all the proceeds are going to the Palisades Charter High School Booster Club. We're told the money will go towards fire recovery at the school.

Much of the Palisades was destroyed in the January wildfire and the rebuilding efforts are underway ... but it's going to take a lot, and Spike is doing his part.

The guy's famous for writing on major TV shows like "Saturday Night Live," "Seinfeld," "The Simpsons" and for David Letterman. Spike's also been a screenwriter on "Bee Movie" and "Unfrosted."

Spike has a connection to Palisades Charter High School ... his sons are students there.

The auction ends next week and we're told the winning bidder will have the motorcycle delivered on Spike's YouTube show, "Spike's Car Radio," which he hosts with Paul Zuckerman.