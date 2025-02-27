Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendra Wilkinson Protest Local Disposal of Wildfire Debris

Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of wellness, so it only makes sense she’d be front and center in a fight over her town at a Calabasas Landfill protest.

The reality star walked the talk, joining fellow locals Thursday -- including Kendra Wilkinson -- to fight against dumping debris from January's Palisades fires in a landfill just outside city limits.

They made their opinions loud and clear, protesting the hazardous waste and toxic ash deposited in a nearby disposal site, which poses an ongoing health threat to residents ... and it's dangerously close to an elementary school.

Kourtney and company were out with powerful signs like "Don't Poison My Playground!" and "Calabasas Is Not an Ashtray," as tension reached a boiling point. Sheriff's deputies were on the scene, and one man was even arrested.

This all came after L.A. County Superior Court Judge Stephen Goorvitch denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would’ve stopped ash from being dumped in Calabasas.

But it looks like the fight will keep going, with locals continuing to push for the toxic waste to be taken to desert spaces farther away.

