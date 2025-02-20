Rodeo Drive T-Bone Crash, Mini-Bikes Smash into Range Rover

That's gonna leave a mark!!! Some serious rough riding went down on world-famous Rodeo Drive as a bunch of mini-motorcycles slammed into a MUCH bigger luxury SUV.

The driver of a white Range Rover was cruising through the Bev Hills intersection -- with a green light, mind you -- when suddenly 2 speeding bikers ignored a red light ... and paid a heavy price!

You can see and hear the intense collision as the bikers t-boned into the Range.

The 2 riders were thrown off their bikes Sunday afternoon -- one of them was laid out with injuries -- and 3 more of their buddies pulled up ... apparently pissed at the SUV driver, for no good reason. One of them even slapped the side of the Range in anger.

We've learned Bev Hills cops showed up on the scene. The Range driver was still there, but almost all of the bikers had fled ... except for the one who was too hurt to move.

We're told he's a minor and had to be transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He could have some insult to go with those injuries -- cops plan to forward the case to the L.A. County D.A.'s Office for possible charges.