Road Trip Games for The Whole Family

Are we there yet? I'm bored. I wanna go out!

Any of the above sound familiar? Well, we may have a few solutions for you.

Check out these road trip games ... suitable for kids and childlike adults.

Carpool Chaos ... ironically is intended to reduce the chaos in your carpool.

According to the product description, the game is ideal for road trip activities for kids ages 4 and up ... and comes with "160 large action-packed cards inside a sturdy steering wheel-shaped box that fits perfectly in the seat back pocket or door for easy storage."

"We bought this for our 16 hour car ride with 6 kids and 2 adults," read one five star review on Amazon. "It was a blast when everyone participated. One question had my wife in tears because of someone's answers. There's enough cards that we didnt run out after an hour and a few suggestive ones could be skipped only because we had a few under 10. (Most families probably wouldn't have an issue with them.) This game was our favorite part of the roadtrip. Highly recommend."

Shotgun ... brought to you by What Do You Meme? ... is for kids 12+ and requires at least 2 players.

The group has to nominate "someone to be the card reader (person sitting shotgun, we’re lookin’ at you)," reads the product description, "if the car setup allows, you can rotate the reader. Read the card and play based on the prompt! Play until you reach your destination or until you stop for fast food."

The game contains 200 cards, 1 drawstring pouch and instructions.

"We had so many laughs on our road trip because if this game. Great for people over 10 I would say," wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.

GAMES ON THE GO is a collection of 50 games and activities that can be played anywhere at any time ... and is suitable for all ages.

This collection includes "silly guessing games, perplexing word games, mind bending memory challenges, wacky trivia questions, searching games and much, much more."

Games on the Go is a portable game collection that can be clipped to the back of a seat in a car or easily stored in a pouch, handbag, or glovebox.

"I bought this because my family spends a lot of time in the car and I have a wide range of kid ages. I keep these in my purse, and we actually play outside of the car, too. Some of the games are great for waiting in restaurants or doctor’s offices. We have even used them while waiting in between heats at my oldest’s swim meets," read one five star Amazon review. "The cards are very sturdy, too. They literally just get tossed into my purse without any special consideration and have held up perfectly. I definitely recommend these if you spend any length of time in the car or waiting around for things."

Guess In 10 Disney is sure to be a hit for the princesses and princes in your backseat.

How it works: "Divide yourselves up in teams, or play one on one, and ask up to 10 questions to guess the Disney character on the Game Card! Is the character an animal? Does this character wear a blue gown? Be the first player to win 7 Game Cards!"

It comes with "52 Game Cards, 6 Clue Cards, 1 Card Holder, an instruction manual and a handy box to store it all." The box is travel-friendly and highly portable. Suitable for ages 6 and up.

There are also Marvel and space trivia options available.

"I teach 6-8 grade special education. I’ve been using guess in 10 as my morning ice breaker all year and the kids LOVE it. It gets them engaged and asking questions. It also helps them with their social skills and is a great tool to teach them to come up with new and different questions to ask depending on the topics. It’s also educational! Sometimes they’ve never heard of the word, animal, or place on the topic card before so it gives them the opportunity to learn about something new! 5+ stars!" wrote one Amazon customer.

Oh I Knew That is a word card game with a "twist of fate, just like Russian roulette, where every draw could lead to laughter, anticipation, and victory."

The game comes with 83 playing cards and 74 categories ... and promises "a collection of easy, amusing questions that inject competitive spirit and curiosity into the game, ensuring lively word matching battles during parties or game nights."

Retro Handheld Game Console with 500 Classic FC Games is sure to be a delight for kids ... and the nostalgia driven adult.

Either way ... this is a great option for killing time on a long road trip.

"Elevator action, ikaria warriors, nes metal gear solid, bubble bubble, and a few other games that make this an awesome buy. Games are old and outdated but good. The price is good No problems. I have not tried hooking it up to the t.v. Yet it’s light weight. Wish it had a battery life indicator. Feels flimsy but you get what you pay for. Over all, I would purchase this item again," wrote one five star reviewer on Amazon.

My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro features officially licensed Atari titles and bonus games.

The player comes with 100 video games ... titles include Asteroids, Centipede, Millipede, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest and many more.