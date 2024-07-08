Great Games To Take To The Shore

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's that time of year ... where you get wet n' wild in the sand.

Here's some fun games to play by the water ... whether that's lakeside or oceanside we got you covered.

Check out these games for the shore!

The Tri-Great USA EJet Quick Fold Steel Ladder Toss is a fun, simple game that's easy to transport -- and it only takes 10 seconds to set up! It's designed for two to four players, making it perfect for a trip to a lake or beach.

The ladder toss set comes with a set of three black ladder toss balls, three green ladder toss balls, eight ground pegs, the frame, and a carrying bag.

Horseshoes are a classic, shore game that's fun for the whole family -- and the Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Set from Dick's is a safer and lighter alternative to the original steel version.

The rubber horseshoe set comes with two rubber mats, each with two pegs and two plastic dowels, along with two red horseshoes and two blue horseshoes. Although the items are rubber, they are still sturdy enough to stand up against your toss!

"These horseshoes are excellent for outdoor play without the worry of heavy, metal game pieces," one reviewer wrote. "They were easy to assemble and the instructions were a breeze - I would definitely recommend this product."

"My little guy very much enjoys his horseshoes," another satisfied customer said. "Easy to carry and play with, harmless because they are rubber and safe as well."

Get your spikeball on with the Spikeball Weekender Kit! The classic game has been upgraded for this set, featuring a sturdier leg design to keep the set in place. The set is portable, and perfect for family vacations and trips. It includes two yellow Rally Balls, a net, and a carrying bag.

"We bought this for our son's graduation party as an outdoor activity. Kids loved it and really enjoyed this game. Good quality construction," a customer wrote.

"lets have some fun on the beach, couple of soft drinks and we are ready for some action," another customer said in a review.

Pickleball lovers rejoice! Take the popular game to the shore with the PaddleSmash Outdoor Game, which combines elements of Pickelball and Roundnet.

"Paddlesmash is the perfect game for anyone that loves pickleball and spikeball," one five star review noted. "We didn’t know what to expect but quickly became obsessed. It’s family friendly, which is huge. It’s also fun, competitive and super convenient. We’re bringing it for an upcoming family trip since it can be set up and broken down so easily in its case. Overall, it’s an awesome concept, well worth the price & we’d highly recommend."

SwimWays Coop Hydro Catch is a shore classic! Save your lil' fingies with these velcro mitts!

"This is a perfect game at the lake, beach etc. we had so much fun playing!" said one five star review.

Franklin Soft Tip Target Toss comes with four soft tip target tosses and two scoring rings.

This game of skill and accuracy comes equipped with a convenient carry bag making it easy to take to the shore.

Franklin Nerf Vortex Football is built for maximum distance passes and provides a distinctive roaring whistle sound for fun audio feedback.

It is water resistant ... making it a perfect toy to bring to the beach!

GoSports 2' x 4' Foldable Rustic Cornhole Set is completely portable making it perfect for indoor or outdoor games.

"Bought this a few weeks ago. Kids love it," a five star review noted. "Great that it's easy to carry around cause it has handles & folds in half. You can take camping & to the beach."

Elakai Patroller 2-Person Paddle Ball Set are constructed from three types of wood laminated together.

This set comes with two paddles with a soft handle wrap and ergonomic grip and two rubber balls.

Djubi Slingball Classic comes with two racquets and a ball.

The large basket webbing makes it easy to catch and even easier to launch the ball back, up to a 100 feet, making it a fun game for all ages.