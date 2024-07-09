Michael Moore Says Biden's Team Is Inflicting Elder Abuse Keeping Him In Race

Play video content Rumble with Michael Moore

Michael Moore's going off on President Joe Biden's campaign team ... accusing them of being downright evil for keeping him in the 2024 Presidential race.

On his "Rumble" podcast, the film director vented, "If I have to be the only one to stand up for Joe Biden here, to protect him from the cruelest form of elder abuse I’ve ever been forced to watch, well then that’s what I’ll do."

Michael said he was gobsmacked by Biden's debate performance against Trump ... saying he looked like he was in epic distress, with every cognitive default seemingly shutting down.

He questioned if his team truly cared and loved him ... would they really have let him go out on the stage like that?

He continued, "Who would send an 81-year-old out onto any stage to debate a living monster at nine o'clock at night for a brawl that would not end until 10:42 PM?

TMZ broke the story ... campaign officials were so concerned 11 months ago that Biden was struggling, they did everything they could to prevent him from speaking in public after 8 PM, because he meandered as he spoke and became noticeably forgetful and would trail off.

Bottom line, MM insists Biden should step aside and heed the growing calls from fellow Democrats to give up his reelection bid -- in fact, he says it's best he bow out before his term ends.

