Dae Beauty Haircare Products from Sephora At Kohls

Based in sunny Arizona, dae is a haircare line made up of products that make the desert special: orange blossoms, colors of majestic sunsets and nourishing ingredients derived from desert botanicals.

Now, those dae beauty products you love are at Sephora at Kohls. From a moisture mask inspired by desert monsoon storms to prickly pair hair oil, Sephora at Kohls has got your hair covered.

Glossy, touch-ably soft hair is at your fingertips with dae's Monsoon Moisture Mask.

This intensive hydrating treatment is made up of combination of rich desert-derived botanicals, including prickly pear seed oil, cactus flower extract and cocoa seed butter, the combination of which will leave your hair healthy and hydrated, improving texture, elasticity, and manageability.

One satisfied customer couldn't help but be transported back to her home state of Arizona after a warm summer's rain after one use of this mask, praising the product for its nostalgia.

"I'm from Arizona and now live in Colorado, when I smelled this it made me tear up because it smells just like home," they commented, before gushing over how just a little of this mask goes a "long way." "I was initially nervous because it's smaller than I was expecting, but this stuff spreads in your hair like butter it's awesome."

The Prickly Pear Hair Oil is just the thing to leave your hair with a silky shine.

This multi-use hair treatment is infused with prickly-pear to style, strengthen, soften, detangle, prevent breakage and fights frizz.

Inspired by the sweet, tart, fruity aroma of the prickly pear fruit found in the Arizona desert where dae is based, this hair oil is high in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, omega 6, and omega 9, all of which are great for fighting free radicals.

One user praised it for fighting off frizz, saying of the difference it made to their quaff, "I only use one pump and on dry hair and it's helped so much with the fizziness. It has also made my hair shiny again."

Prepare your hair for anything with this Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment.

This pre-wash glossing treatment that delivers brilliant shine, reduces frizz and smooths and hydrates hair.

Made with prickly pear and moringa seed oils and shea butters, this shine booster is made to be used as a pre-wash treatment to deliver smooth, shiny hair. This treatment not only tames frizz, it nourishes your hair and hydrates it too.

One buyer applauded the gloss for its detangling abilities, saying of the treatment, "I have super thick hair and after I get out of the shower it's very hard to brush out, using this helps so much," before adding of the its prickly pear smell, "I also love the scent it's very nice and citrusy."

Buildable beach waves are yours rain or shine with dae's Hibiscus Wave Spray.

This lightweight, buildable spray creates immediate texture for effortless beach waves. It has a nutrient-rich formula, spiked with hibiscus flower and other desert-derived botanicals, to deliver essential vitamins and antioxidants without sticky residue.

One reviewer praised this wave spray for standing out amongst the pack, "Many wave sprays make my hair crunchy and dry out my ends, but I've been using this for a couple of weeks every day and it doesn't do either! Just soft waves that look beachy and natural but I can still run my fingers through my hair."

Protect your hair from damage with dae's Agave Dry Heat Protection & Hold Styling Mist.

This styling mist not only helps dry hair, it provides heat protection and controls frizz for shiny, soft hair. Mist this multitasking styling mist before you use your hot tool for heat protection, hold, frizz control, and smoothness.

Infused with desert-derived botanicals like agave, prickly pear, and cactus flower-for, reviewers praised it for both its scent and the spray's weightless hold, with one writing, "Leaves my hair smelling amazing but also so soft and shiny. I spray it every time before applying any heat to my hair & it doesn't weigh down my fine hair hair."

Dae's Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner does the work for you, detangling conditioning, priming and protecting hair from heat damage.

This nutrient-rich leave-in detangles, conditions and provides heat protection up to 450F. Infused with Rose of Jericho, this lightweight elixir prevents breakage and tames frizz, while providing intense hydration.

Designed to leave hair silky silky smooth and with a luminous shine, one happy customer couldn't help but remark notice the conditioner's impact long after wash day, exclaiming, "after washing my hair, this product really does make my hair feel very soft and I love that it's not too heavy and it also smells SO good and even after my hair is all dry."

Keep your hair looking fresh and clean with dae's Fairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder.

This non-aerosol talc-free transparent dry shampoo powder absorbs excess oil while extending styles and boosting volume-infused with dae's warm, Signature Citrus Scent. Blended with desert-derived Mojave Yucca for natural cleansing properties, the gentle color-safe formula leaves your scalp feeling clean and refreshed, with one reviewer noting that they were able to go "days" between washes without compromising the look of fresh hair.

"I can go days again even with working out outside. It smells like pixie sticks. Love it and will purchase this for the rest of my life!!!!"

For hair that's soft, bouncy, and shiny, you're going to want to try dae's Signature Shampoo.

This nutrient-packed shampoo gently cleanses hair and removes scalp buildup, without stripping strands.

Infused with desert-derived botanicals to strengthen and protect this nutrient-rich shampoo gently cleanses all hair types with a rich, luxurious lather.

Hair is left soft, shiny, and bouncy with dae's Signature Citrus Scent, which features notes citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla just "mild" enough for reviewers to make the switch, with many praising its "amazing" smell all without being "heavily perfumed."

For silky smooth hair, look no further than dae's Signature Conditioner.

The perfect pair to dae's signature shampoo, this weightless conditioner locks in moisture, while gently detangling and nourishing all hair types, leaving hair soft and bouncy.

This is nourishing conditioner is infused with a signature blend of desert botanicals to lock in moisture, gently detangle, and prevent breakage. Enveloped in dae's Signature Citrus Scent of luminous citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla, reviewers are praising this conditioner for the work its done to "help control" split ends, leaving hair "so so soft."

Keep that beautiful blowout in place with dae's Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream.

This 3-in-1 multitasking cream smooths sleek styles, preps shiny blowouts and defines natural soft curls. This clean formula is made with hydrating desert botanicals that moisturize and tame frizz for touchable, soft hair. Use it as a leave-in conditioner for deep hydration, a styling cream for added definition, or a heat protectant to shield your hair from damage during styling.

Reviewers applaud this cream for getting the job done, with one praising the 3-in-1 noting that after using the cream, they not only saw "less frizziness" but their hair was "more hydrated and shiny."