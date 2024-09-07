Starliner Capsule Returns to Earth After Months of Drama

The troubled Boeing Starliner capsule successfully cruised back down to Earth from the International Space Station Friday evening — but no one was onboard.

As we previously reported ... Butch Wilmore and fellow astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams have been stranded on the International Space Station since June 6, due to Starliner's thruster troubles and helium leaks ... after what was supposed to be a week-long stay. They are now stuck on the station for as many as six more months!

The capsule undocked yesterday at 6:04 PT ET ... then spent six hours flying back to Earth, where it successfully touched down at New Mexico’s White Sands Space Harbor at 12:01 AM ET, per NASA.

There was no splashdown for the capsule, however ... the space vehicle used a parachute and airbags to make its arrival.

As for Butch and Suni ... the duo are now set to return to Earth in February 2025 -- hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX ships.

